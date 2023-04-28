Sheffield was released by the Mariners on Thursday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers' broadcast team reports.
Sheffield was designated for assignment during the offseason and had surrendered 13 earned runs across his first 8.1 innings with Triple-A Tacoma this season. Given that, it's not particularly surprising he was released, though it's still a significant fall for a formerly well-regarded prospect.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Victorious in first start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Starting Game 2 on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Up as 29th man•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Moves past stiff neck•