Sheffield (1-0) earned the 9-6 win in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader win against Detroit, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Making his first appearance since April 27, Sheffield was up as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader and earned the win despite pitching poorly. The 26-year-old surrendered the bulk of the damage on a Kody Clemens grand slam in the fifth inning while also loading the bases in the first and third, though he was able to escape those frames with just one run of damage. The former top prospect barely pitched this year -- compiling a 3.86 ERA in 11.2 innings -- following a subpar 2021 and his chances in the big leagues may be running out.