Sheffield signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday.

Sheffield posted a 7.63 ERA and 1.88 WHIP last season through 63.2 total innings in Seattle's and Atlanta's minor-league systems. The 28-year-old southpaw will now join the Reds' farm system in an effort to return to the majors for the first time since 2022, though he will likely stay put in the minors all season as organizational depth.