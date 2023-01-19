Sheffield was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday.
Sheffield made double-digit appearances in the majors in 2020 and 2021 but was limited to just six appearances (one start) for the Mariners last year. He posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 11.2 innings and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the team signed Tommy La Stella on Thursday.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Victorious in first start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Starting Game 2 on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Up as 29th man•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Moves past stiff neck•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Dealing with neck stiffness•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Returns to Triple-A•