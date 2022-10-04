Sheffield will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Considering Sheffield has a 5.37 career MLB ERA and hasn't thrown more than three innings in an outing since he threw five innings Sept. 6 at Triple-A, he is highly unlikely to qualify for a win in this spot start. This should resemble more of a bullpen game. Sheffield is up as the 29th man.