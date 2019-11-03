Kyle Barraclough: Elects free agency
Barraclough cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento but elected to become a free agent Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Barraclough was expected to be a part of the solution for the Nationals' bullpen entering the 2019 season after he was acquired from the Marlins, but he delivered a 6.66 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings before he was traded to the Giants. The 29-year-old's previous success should lead to some interested teams in free agency, but he could be forced to settle for a minor-league deal in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...