Barraclough cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento but elected to become a free agent Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Barraclough was expected to be a part of the solution for the Nationals' bullpen entering the 2019 season after he was acquired from the Marlins, but he delivered a 6.66 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings before he was traded to the Giants. The 29-year-old's previous success should lead to some interested teams in free agency, but he could be forced to settle for a minor-league deal in 2020.