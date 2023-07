Allen was released by the Rockies on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Allen joined the Rockies on a minor-league deal last August but didn't join the major-league club during his tenure with the organization. The 26-year-old posted a 7.20 ERA and 20.9 WHIP in 45 innings over 24 relief appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the year and will now attempt to seek out other opportunities.