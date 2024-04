Allen picked up the save Tuesday against St. Louis, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks only needed to use two arms during Tuesday's 14-1 rout, with Allen taking over for starter Tommy Henry in the seventh and closing out the game. The save was Allen's first of his five-year MLB career (34 appearances) and the outing marked his second appearance with the D-Backs this season.