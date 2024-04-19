Allen (0-1) was tagged with Thursday's loss, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.2 relief innings against the Giants.

Allen, who had his contract selected Wednesday and was set to serve as Arizona's long reliever, was needed immediately. The left-hander entered the third inning in place of starter Ryne Nelson, who had taken a liner off his elbow during the final out of the second inning. Allen allowed all three hits and the lone run in that first inning of work. He then settled in, utilizing a changeup that's been effective for him at Triple Reno according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, and gave Arizona a chance when he departed with two outs in the seventh and the Giants leading, 1-0. Nelson may have avoided serious injury -- X-rays came back negative -- but the club will see how he responds Friday before making any decisions. If he's unable to make his next start, scheduled for Tuesday, Allen is a sensible option as a fill-in starter.