Allen has submitted a 6.87 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings through nine appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque this season.

Though he made six starts for Albuquerque in 2022 after signing a minor-league deal with the Rockies last August, Allen has worked in a full-time relief role thus far in 2023. With big-league rotation members German Marquez (elbow) and Noah Davis (elbow) recently moving to the injured list, however, the Rockies have been forced to dip into their pitching depth at the Triple-A level. With that in mind, it's possible Allen gets stretched out at Albuquerque and ends up entering the Triple-A rotation at some point, but his unremarkable results in relief thus far in addition to his lack of a 40-man roster spot will work against him in his hopes of resurfacing in the majors.