Franco was released by the Nationals on Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Franco has operated as Washington's primary third baseman for most of the season, but he hasn't started a game since Aug. 14 and has now been released. The 29-year-old has a .229/.255/.342 slash line with nine home runs and 39 RBI in 103 games this year.
