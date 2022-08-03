site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Franco isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets.
Franco started the last two games and went 0-for-7 with a strikeout. He'll get a breather while Ildemaro Vargas starts at the hot corner and bats ninth.
