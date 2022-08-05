Franco is not in the lineup Friday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASN Nationals reports.
Franco is 3-for-27 with a run and a stolen base since the All-Star break and will head to the bench Friday for the second time in the past three games. Ildemaro Vargas will start at the hot corner and could see more consistent playing time going forward given Franco's struggles.
