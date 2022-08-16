Franco is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Franco is on the bench for the fourth time in seven games and looks to have moved into the No. 2 role at third base behind Ildemaro Vargas. Given the limited defensive flexibility Franco offers in a backup role, he could be in danger of getting designated for assignment if the Nationals need to clear room on the 40-man roster at any point in the final six weeks of the season.