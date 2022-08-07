Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Franco has alternated starts at third base with Ildemaro Vargas over the past five games, and that trend will continue Sunday after Franco went 1-for-4 with a strikeout during Saturday's contest. Vargas is 6-for-9 in three games since having his contract selected by Washington on Aug. 1, and Franco's playing time could dwindle further if Vargas continues to play well.