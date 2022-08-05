Franco went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The 29-year-old stayed right on schedule in the stolen base department -- Franco's never swiped more than one bag in a season, but he's recorded that one steal in every even-numbered year since 2016 while skipping the odd-numbered years in between. His .598 OPS is the worst mark of his career, however, and he's found himself on the bench for five of the last 11 games as a result. As the Nationals add more young infielders like CJ Abrams to the roster down the stretch, Franco's playing time could dwindle even further.