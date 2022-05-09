Frazier will sit against lefty Ranger Suarez and the Phillies on Monday.
Frazier has effectively an everyday role this season, but when he does sit, it's come against a southpaw. He's started against every righty the Mariners have faced this season while starting against five out of eight lefties. Abraham Toro will get the start at second base.
