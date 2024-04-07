Munoz struck out one and retired the side in order during the ninth inning of Saturday's win over the Brewers to earn his second save of the season.

Munoz struggled during the series opener Friday as he walked four batters and took the loss, but he returned to the mound Saturday and was back in strong form. The right-hander has now thrown 39 pitches across the first two games of the series, so it's possible manager Scott Servais looks elsewhere should a save chance arise Sunday.