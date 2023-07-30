Munoz (2-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, surrendering an earned run on a hit and a walk over one inning. He also committed a balk.

Entrusted with preserving a 3-3 tie when he entered in his usual eighth-inning slot, Munoz got into trouble immediately by walking leadoff hitter Corbin Carroll, advancing him to second base on a balk, allowing his steal of third and subsequently surrendering a go-ahead single to Dominic Canzone. The Mariners couldn't overcome the one-run deficit in the ninth, marking Munoz's third straight losing decision dating back to July 8. It's been a bit of a rockier month than usual for the hard-throwing right-hander, who's accompanied his five holds and one save in that span with three defeats and a blown save opportunity as well across 12.1 innings.