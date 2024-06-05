Munoz has been dealing with a lower-back injury over the past few weeks and aggravated it during his collision with Max Schuemann on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The initial concern following Munoz's removal from Tuesday's game was with his right ankle/leg, which seemed to get pinned underneath Schuemann, but the issue now appears to be with the closer's lingering back problems. Manager Scott Servais said Munoz will head in for an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of his latest flareup, at which point the Mariners will likely make a decision on whether or not the 25-year-old righty will require a trip to the IL. Should Munoz have to miss time, Ryne Stanek would be the most likely candidate for saves.