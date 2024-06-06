Munoz (back) says he is feeling better and remains optimistic he'll avoid the injured list, MLB.com reports.

The results of the right-hander's MRI are still pending, but Munoz appears confident the flare-up that caused his removal from Tuesday's appearance is temporary. Munoz revealed Wednesday he'd actually been dealing with his back strain since the second game of the season and has been managing it with treatment and other pain management remedies. Consequently, the collision with the Athletics' Max Schuemann in Tuesday's game wasn't the actual culprit, as Munoz added he'd already been feeling back tightness when warming up in the bullpen that night. Munoz's MRI results could be the ultimate determinant of whether he avoids an IL stint, with those results likely to be available at some point Thursday.