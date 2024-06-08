Munoz (back) threw a light bullpen session before Friday's game against the Royals per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, but the reliever did not appear in the contest.

Divish had noted there was a possibility Munoz would be available for the first time since exiting Tuesday's game against the Athletics, but it was Ryne Stanek who got the ninth-inning call and ultimately failed to protect a 9-7 lead. With Stanek having appeared in three of the last four games and having thrown 39 pitches in the last two nights, Munoz would certainly be in line for any high-leverage work Saturday if he's healthy enough to handle it.