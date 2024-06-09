Munoz (back) recorded one strikeout in a perfect eighth inning Sunday against the Royals. He said he "felt weird" out on the mound and was happy with the outing even though he didn't feel like he had his best stuff or command, per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.

He was the first reliever out of the bullpen after George Kirby tossed seven innings of one-run ball. Mike Baumann came on in the ninth inning and gave up two earned runs to blow the save (and eventually pick up the win). It sounds like Munoz will be considered available going forward although his back might not feel fully healthy.