Mariners' Braden Bishop: Out 6-to-8 weeks
Bishop (chest) is hoping to return in 6-to-8 weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bishop has yet to resume any physical activity as he continues to recover from surgery on his lacerated spleen. If he progresses through his rehab without any setbacks, Bishop could be back in action near the end of July or beginning of August.
