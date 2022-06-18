Bishop signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Bishop failed to make the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster this year and hit .232 with two homers, 19 runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases over 37 games at Triple-A Reno to begin the season. He'll report to Triple-A St. Paul after landing a minor-league contract with the Twins.
