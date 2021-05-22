Bishop was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bishop had only just been claimed by the team Monday. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster before even getting the chance to appear in a minor-league game. Scott Kazmer's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
