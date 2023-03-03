Bishop announced his retirement from baseball Friday on his personal Instagram page.
Bishop will hang up it at age 29 after appearing in 47 total major-league games, all with the Mariners between 2019-2021. A third-round pick by Seattle in the 2015 MLB Draft, the outfielder registered a career .133/.188/.156 batting line at baseball's highest level.
