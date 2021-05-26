Bishop was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento after clearing waivers Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
San Francisco scooped Bishop off waivers May 17, only to designate him for assignment five days later when a 40-man roster spot was needed for starting pitcher Scott Kazmir. None of baseball's other 29 teams were willing to put in a claim for Bishop, so he'll stick in the Giants organization along with younger brother Hunter Bishop, a 2019 first-round pick who's considered one of the top prospects in the system.
