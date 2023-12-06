De Geus signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Sunday.

The 26-year-old right-hander began the 2023 season in the independent Atlantic League before inking a minor-league deal with the Royals in May and registering a 4.86 ERA over 46.1 innings between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He has already been assigned to the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners in Tacoma.