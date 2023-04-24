De Geus has signed with the yet-to-be-named Atlantic League based in Frederick, Maryland.
De Geus, 25, finished the 2022 season in the Atlantic League with the York Revolution after being cut loose by the Diamondbacks. He made 47 relief appearances in the majors in 2021, holding a 7.56 ERA.
