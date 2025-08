The Phillies outrighted de Geus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

After going unclaimed off waivers, de Geus will remain in the organization as relief depth at Lehigh Valley, with whom he has posted a 3.74 ERA and 22:17 K:BB in 33.2 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander made his lone MLB appearance of the season back on May 29, allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks over two innings.