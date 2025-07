The Phillies designated de Geus for assignment Thursday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies needed to clear a 40-man spot in order to make room for new acquisition Harrison Bader, and they will do so by removing de Geus. The 27-year-old righty has given up one run in two innings with the Phillies this season and owns a 3.86 ERA with a 1.69 WHIP through 35 innings in Triple-A.