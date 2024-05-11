Woo was removed from his start Friday against Oakland due to an apparent injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo appeared to be reluctant to come out of the game, but the Mariners' training staff saw something they didn't like and decided to pull the right-hander. In his first start of the season after working his way back from elbow inflammation, Woo pitched 4.1 scoreless innings and struck out three batters while walking one. It remains unknown if his latest injury is related to his elbow, but clarification should come relatively soon.