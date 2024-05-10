The Mariners reinstated Woo (elbow) from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Friday versus Oakland.

Woo will be making his season debut Friday versus the A's after missing the first month-plus of the season due to right elbow inflammation. The 24-year-old was spectacular during his rehab assignment, striking out 17 batters in 11.1 scoreless innings, and he'll have a chance to stay hot against a below-average Athletics lineup. Tyson Miller was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.