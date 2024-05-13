The Mariners list Woo (forearm) as their probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Royals in Seattle.

Woo missed the first six weeks of the regular season with right elbow inflammation before returning from the 15-day injured list Friday after a trio of successful rehab starts. The right-hander was cruising through his first start of the season with the Mariners in Friday's 8-1 win over the Athletics, but he was lifted after 4.1 scoreless innings and 62 pitches upon experiencing forearm tightness. Though the fact that Woo is dealing with an injury that's seemingly related to the one that kept him on the shelf earlier this season isn't ideal, manager Scott Servais downplayed concern about the forearm issue after the game. The Mariners are still seemingly anticipating that Woo will be ready to go for his next turn through the rotation Wednesday, though fantasy managers will still want to keep tabs on his status leading up to the day of the game just to ensure the team hasn't scratched him from the start.