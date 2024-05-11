Woo said Friday that he has been dealing with tightness in his forearm, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Woo's forearm had reportedly given him problems during his rehab assignment when he sat down for a long period of time between innings. The issue returned during the fifth inning of his start against the A's, causing him to be pulled as a precaution. Manager Scott Servais said he expects Woo to be fine, and the right-hander will likely be able to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Wednesday against Kansas City.