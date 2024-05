Woo (2-0) earned the win Tuesday, yielding two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts across six scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Woo's been excellent to start 2024, allowing just one run across 15.2 innings after missing the first month of the campaign with elbow inflammation. The 24-year-old still seems to be on a pitch count, as he only threw 77 pitches Tuesday and hasn't exceeded 80 pitches in a start this year. He's projected to make another start Sunday at Washington.