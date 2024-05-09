Woo (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Athletics, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Woo has been on the injured list all year due to right elbow inflammation, but he has now been given the green light to make his season debut with the Mariners. The 24-year-old righty did not give up a run through 11.1 innings during his three rehab starts at Triple-A Tacoma, and he managed to strikeout 17 batters while walking none. Emerson Hancock is expected to be optioned to Tacoma once Woo is activated.