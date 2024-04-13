Woo (elbow) threw an up-down bullpen session Friday and could head out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma at some point next week, SeattleSports.com reports.

The update comes via Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, who added Woo will need to get in a live batting practice as his next step before engaging in a three-inning rehab start. Woo would likely be set for two rehab starts overall with the Rainiers whenever he does make it down to the farm, per Hollander, and he then would be evaluated for possible activation.