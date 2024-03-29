The Mariners placed Woo (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Woo was on track to be included in the Mariners' Opening Day rotation until he was unable to get loose during a bullpen session earlier this week. According to MLB.com, Woo underwent an MRI that revealed "mild inflammation" and no structural damage. Though he seems to have avoided a major setback, Woo will still be shut down from throwing until early next week and will require some time to build back up. Emerson Hancock was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday and will fill a back-end spot in the Seattle rotation until Woo is ready to come off the IL.