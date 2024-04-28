Woo (elbow) fired 3.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma against El Paso on Saturday, allowing two hits and recording six strikeouts.

Woo was impressive for the second time in as many rehab starts, locating 31 of his 49 pitches for strikes and keeping his ERA unblemished over 6.1 rehab innings overall. Per MLB.com, Woo threw all five of his pitches and topped out at 95 mph; according to general manager Justin Hollander, the plan is for the young right-hander to make at least one more rehab start with a goal of reaching 85 pitches, after which activation from the injured list would be considered.