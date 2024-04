Woo (elbow) struck out five over three perfect innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Woo needed just 35 pitches to cruise through his three frames in a difficult pitching environment in Las Vegas. The velocity on his four-seamer was down a bit at 93.9 mph, but that's not overly concerning considering it was his first game action in more than a month. Woo is in line for multiple rehab starts but could be ready to rejoin the Mariners' rotation by early May.