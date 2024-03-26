Woo will be placed on the 15-day injured list due to elbow inflammation, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Divish notes that Woo felt discomfort while warming up for his last side session, and he ultimately couldn't get loose. He later underwent an MRI, which came back clean. The Mariners are hopeful that Woo can let the inflammation calm down over the next 7-to-10 days, at which point he can resume throwing. Emerson Hancock will take Woo's place in the starting rotation to begin the season.