Miller (3-3) was stuck with the loss against Oakland on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

All of the damage against Miller came in the top of the third when the 25-year-old issued a leadoff walk to Lawrence Butler to open the frame, followed by back-to-back singles. The right-hander only allowed two hits outside of that inning and retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced, but still got stuck with his third loss of the season due to a lack of run support. Miller has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his eight starts this season and recorded his second-highest strikeout total of the campaign Saturday with nine punchouts.