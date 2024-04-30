Miller allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Monday.

Miller racked up 17 whiffs en route to a season-high 10 punchouts while mostly silencing a potent Atlanta offense. However, opposing starter Max Fried was even better with six hitless frames, and Miller actually departed in line for the loss after giving up a run in the seventh. He was taken off the hook, though, when Mitch Garver belted a walk-off homer in the ninth inning. The outing was Miller's fourth quality start over his past five appearances, and he's given up just four earned runs across 30.1 frames during that span. His 2.04 overall ERA ranks 12th among qualified MLB starters.