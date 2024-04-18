Miller (3-1) earned the win over the Reds on Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over six innings while striking out seven.

Miller was dominant Wednesday, doing much of the work with his four-seamer as he held the Reds to just one hit over six frames. The only run he allowed was a solo homer off the bat of Elly De La Cruz, the first home run he's given up over his last three starts. Miller has dazzled on the mound since taking the loss in his first start of the season and now holds a 0.47 ERA in April to go along with an 18:5 K:BB. Furthermore, the right-hander has now gone at least six innings in three consecutive starts, allowing no more than three hits in each of those outings.