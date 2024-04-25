Miller (3-2) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over four-plus innings.

Miller made it through three scoreless frames before the Rangers got to him for a pair of solo homers in the fourth. The right-hander did come back out to the mound for the fifth frame, but he was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk, having thrown 83 pitches to that point. Miller's three-game quality start streak was thus snapped, as was his three-game win streak. He'll try to get back on track the next time he takes the mound, which lines up to be this weekend in Houston.