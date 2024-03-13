Miller allowed an earned run on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. He struck out six.

The hard-throwing right-hander put together what may have been his most effective outing of spring yet, pitching to some contact but also recording his best strikeout total across three starts. Miller surrendered three earned runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while recording five strikeouts over his first two spring outings, making Tuesday's performance a clear step in the right direction. Miller gained valuable experience last season as a rookie, logging 131.1 innings across 25 starts. He'll slot into the No. 4 spot in a talented Mariners -- and mostly young -- starting rotation to open the season while working on incorporating a splitter to complement his mid-90s fastball and sinker/two-seamer.