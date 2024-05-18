Miller (3-4) took the loss Friday against the Orioles, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

All of the damage against Miller came in the first inning, when the Orioles put up five runs before the right-hander could record an out. Miller would settle in and blank Baltimore over his final 4.1 frames, allowing just two more hits, though the Mariners couldn't climb out of the early hole in an eventual 9-2 defeat. The 24-year-old Miller has been solid this year overall, holding opponents to two runs or fewer in six of his nine starts. He sports a 3.08 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB across 52.2 innings this season. Miller is currently lined up for a tough road matchup with the Yankees in his next outing.