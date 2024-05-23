Miller (3-5) allowed five runs on five hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss versus the Yankees on Wednesday.

Miller's last two starts, on the road versus the Orioles and Yankees, have shown that he still has some work to do against elite offenses. He was done in by the long ball Wednesday -- Aaron Judge tagged him for a two-run home run in the first inning and Juan Soto went deep twice in the contest. Miller has allowed multiple homers in four of his 10 starts this season, giving up a total of 10 long balls. The right-hander has a 3.53 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 56:16 K:BB over 58.2 innings. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Astros. Miller gave up four runs on six hits, including two homers, and one walk over six innings in a May 5 start at Houston.